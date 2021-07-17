London Irish mum: Children are an 'afterthought' in confusion over Covid quarantine rules

An Irish mother living in London has called for clarity over whether unvaccinated children will be required to quarantine when they travel to Ireland from next week.

From July 19, non-essential travel will resume with the implementation of the EU-Covid digital certificate, which allows fully vaccinated adults to travel into the country without having to quarantine upon arrival.

Conor, 9, and Róisín, 7, won't be travelling to Ireland with Eilis Murphy to visit relatives as it is unclear if unvaccinated children from the UK (which is no longer in the EU) will have to quarantine on arrival.

However, as the UK is now outside of the EU, emigrants have said it is unclear as to whether unvaccinated children travelling from there will be required to quarantine when they arrive in Ireland.

Lack of answers 'frustrating and upsetting'

Eilis Murphy, who is originally from Dublin, but has lived in London for the past 20 years, said it is "frustrating and upsetting" that Irish emigrants living in the UK are not being given answers about the resumption of travel.

“There are thousands of Irish citizens in the UK who are desperate to be reunited with family but can’t make plans because they don’t know where they stand with regard to their children,” she told the Irish Examiner.

Ms Murphy is going to visit her parents, who live in Westport, Co Mayo, next week — but she will not be bringing her children with her due to the uncertainty.

“My children — Conor (9) and Róisín (7) — are Irish citizens, and they don’t deserve to be an afterthought," she said.

They are desperate to be reunited with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. It feels like no one is representing their interests.

She added: "It's not their choice that they're not vaccinated yet. They're being punished through no fault of their own."

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said people who are not fully vaccinated will need a negative pre-departure PCR test and 14-day home quarantine will apply. However, from day five after arrival, the person can end quarantine with a negative result.

"As of 19 July, this is also the case for children aged 12 and over," the spokesman added. "As of 19 July, children under 12 do not need a PCR test prior to travelling to Ireland."