Gardaí seek help tracing teenage girl missing from Carlow

Helen McDonell was last seen on Wednesday this week. 
Gardaí seek help tracing teenage girl missing from Carlow

Helen McDonell has been missing since Wednesday this week. Picture: Gardaí

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 15:08
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a teenage girl missing since Wednesday of this week. 

Helen McDonell, 14 has been missing from Carlow town but is known to frequent the Dublin 22 area. 

She is 5’ 4” in height, with a slim build and has long, black hair.

When last seen she was wearing blue denim jeans, a black t-shirt and a pink and purple jacket.

Anyone with any information on the teenage girl's whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620. 

People can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

