Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Galway man

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 09:46
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man missing from his home in Galway.

John Sheehan, 41, has been missing from the Renmore area since July 12.

He is described as 5ft 9in tall with a slim build. John is bald with tight hair at the back and sides and has hazel/dark green eyes.

Gardaí and John's family are concerned for his welfare and are asking him to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

