Two taken to hospital following Northern Ireland boating incident

Two people are in hospital after being rescued following a boating incident off the coast of Northern Ireland.
Five people were rescued from the scene close to Ballycastle, Co Antrim after an emergency call was received at 11.37am this morning.
Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched four crews who worked with the air ambulance, coastguard and police to assist the five in the water and after they were brought to shore.
Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken by ambulance to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.