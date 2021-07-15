Two taken to hospital following Northern Ireland boating incident

Five people were rescued from the scene close to Ballycastle, Co Antrim after an emergency call was received at 11.37am this morning.
Two taken to hospital following Northern Ireland boating incident
(Paul Faith/PA)
Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 18:49
Rebecca Black, PA

Two people are in hospital after being rescued following a boating incident off the coast of Northern Ireland.

Five people were rescued from the scene close to Ballycastle, Co Antrim after an emergency call was received at 11.37am this morning.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched four crews who worked with the air ambulance, coastguard and police to assist the five in the water and after they were brought to shore.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken by ambulance to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Read More

Sinn Féin TD apologises for Rosa Parks reference in Covid cert debate

More in this section

Sillhouette of a sad and problematic young man sitting next to a window light source. Mental health concept Irish researchers examine using ketamine to treat depression
Taoiseach tells parents to decide themselves on indoor dining risks  Taoiseach tells parents to decide themselves on indoor dining risks 
Funeral of hit-and-run victim Laura takes place in church where she was to be wed Funeral of hit-and-run victim Laura takes place in church where she was to be wed
boatingplace: northern ireland
Coronavirus - Wed Jun 16, 2021

994 cases confirmed as Varadkar says unvaccinated should 'live like it's March 2020'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices