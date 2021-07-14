Work in progress on new strategy on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence

The response to such violence is hampered by a lack of coordination between Government departments and other agencies, a new audit has found
Preparing a new strategy on domestic violence is a 'huge priority' for this Government, said Minister of State at the Department of Justice Hildegarde Naughton TD. File picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 13:30
Noel Baker and Aoife Moore

The State's response to domestic and sexual violence is fragmented and marked by a lack of coordination amongst different Government departments.

But, Government ministers are claiming work is already under way in addressing these shortcomings.

The findings are from an independent audit conducted on how responsibility for domestic, sexual and gender-based violence is shared across different Government departments and agencies.

The disconnection between Government departments, non-governmental organisations and other agencies included distrust, disrespect, othering and blame, the audit found.

While warning there were no quick fixes for such a complex problem, the consultants who carried out the audit said: "These [disconnections] are most clearly manifest between NGO and government bodies but not exclusively and they indicate fragmentation within the structures."

Holistic governmental approach

While welcoming moves towards a holistic governmental approach to an issue which has become more pronounced since the beginning of the pandemic, the audit also warned that more work was needed to ensure this became properly embedded.

Mary McDermott, chief executive of Safe Ireland, welcomed the audit, saying it offered the chance of a fresh start for how the country tackles domestic violence, while Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman and Minister of State at the Department of Justice Hildegarde Naughton said work was already under way, including on a new strategy.

The 'epidemic' of domestic sexual and gender-based violence had been compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ms Naughton said: "We're now getting work under way in relation to the third national strategy. This is a huge priority for Government. We had a big discussion in Cabinet yesterday in relation to the importance of this third national strategy and ensuring that we have a plan that is effective for victims of domestic sexual and gender-based violence. 

"So we're looking forward to working with the NGOs and State agencies and ensuring that whatever plan is in place that it is implementable, it supports victims, and that it is really a plan that will be for victims for the next five years."

Mr O'Gorman said the "epidemic" of domestic sexual and gender-based violence had been compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Second tranche of funding

He said a second tranche of funding will be coming out in the next week, along with proposals shortly to be brought to Government regarding paid domestic violence leave and a review of accommodation to be published in the next couple of weeks.

He said the audit was a real indication of the Government's intention to address shortcomings, while admitting it would take some time to actually put physical buildings in place to expand refuge capacity.

Ms Naughton said she would be writing next week to her ministerial colleagues regarding the upcoming strategy.

Work in progress on new strategy on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence

