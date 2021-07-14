Arthritis drug used to treat Covid-19 in short supply globally

An arthritis drug that is also used to treat Covid-19 patients is in short supply globally, with one consultant estimating there are just 300 doses left in Ireland.

Deliveries of the drug tocilizumab, sold as Roactemra, a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, are not expected to resume until early September.

There are nearly 1m people with arthritis in Ireland while rheumatoid arthritis is the second most common type here.

Manufacturer ROCHE said stock levels are “very low in Ireland” and they expect to “stock out” in the next week.

Many other countries will also be affected between now and December, the company said.

This drug is sold as a pre-filled pen or a pre-filled syringe.

Dr Len Harty at Cork Rheumatology said a shortage like this has never happened in his career.

“As I understand it there is a four to six week delay now with the injections. I was told on the grapevine there is a stock of 300 injections in the country,” he said.

Dr Harty said alternatives are available but they are not as accessible.

He estimated 50 of his patients use the drug including people at risk of strokes, and he advised anyone with concerns to contact their consultant.

The shortage is probably linked to the use of tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatments, he said.

“When Covid hit we were all asked to migrate any patients we had on IV formulation to migrate them to the injectable format,” he said. “I’d say the system has become over-stretched.”

A Cork woman who relies on this drug, added: “What happens now for those of us who need this drug? How long will the shortage be?”

A spokesperson for the Irish Pharmacy Union said they are aware of shortages caused by the global supply issue.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority, which monitors medicines, has listed tocilizumab as medicinal product shortage. They have contacted healthcare professionals to alert them.

“The shortage is not specific to the Irish market and is global in nature," the spokesperson said.

HSE guidance says tocilizumab can be used for some “patients infected with Covid-19” following medical advice.