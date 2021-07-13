Rising case numbers 'inevitable' due to Delta variant and restrictions easing

Today marks 500 days since the first case of coronavirus was recorded in Ireland.
Gardaí on patrol as members of the public enjoy the sunshine while dining outdoors in Dublin city centre. Photo: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 07:14
Greg Murphy

A public health expert says the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland is inevitable because of the Delta variant and easing of restrictions.

Professor of Infectious Diseases at the school of medicine in University College Dublin, Jack Lambert, says the country reopening means the virus can circulate more.

On Monday, 600 cases of Covid-19 were recorded, and 64 hospitalisations, of which 16 are in intensive care.

Professor Lambert told Newstalk that slowing down the reopening of society to keep numbers down is not the answer.

"We've been the slowest to reopen in almost the world in terms of what we've been doing. It's not just about the numbers," he said.

"If you look what's happened in the UK now that we're seeing increasing the numbers but 90% less serious cases, ending up in hospital.

"We're in a different situation now than before, and we have to actually learn from our mistakes, and I really believe we need to come up with a living with Covid strategy that allows us to reopen safely."

The Chief Medical Officer said we have "come a long way together" and much has been sacrificed.

“As we approach our five millionth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, we have great hope for our future," said Dr Tony Holohan.

"Our vaccination programme is working, the levels of protection in the community against the virus are increasing daily and those who are fully vaccinated should feel safe to increase their social contacts and to take advantage of new freedoms while continuing to make positive public health choices in their daily routine," he said.

