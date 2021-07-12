600 Covid cases confirmed as Ireland approaches 5 million vaccination mark

The Department of Health has confirmed a further 600 cases of Covid-19, and 64 hospitalisations due to the virus, of which 16 are in intensive care.

In a statement, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, has said Ireland has "come a long way" on its journey through Covid as it approaches the five million vaccination milestone.

“Tomorrow marks 500 days since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Ireland.

"We have come a long way together on this difficult journey and sacrificed much in our collective effort to limit the transmission of this disease.

“As we approach our five millionth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, we have great hope for our future.

"Our vaccination programme is working, the levels of protection in the community against the virus are increasing daily and those who are fully vaccinated should feel safe to increase their social contacts and to take advantage of new freedoms, while continuing to make positive public health choices in their daily routine," he said.

“We have come so far, and I know it is hard to continue to adhere to the public health measures, but our continued individual effort is needed to minimise the risk of the Delta variant, a highly transmissible strain that poses a significant threat to the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

“We are currently experiencing a worrying increase in incidence in daily case numbers, particularly in the 16-29 age group. If you are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, you need to maintain a high degree of caution in your activities this summer.

"It is essential for you to avoid crowds, carefully manage your contacts, wear your mask, keep a safe distance from others and take the vaccine when it is offered," the CMO said.

Delta variant Deputy

CMO, Dr Ronan Glynn, has said the proportion of cases that are due to the Delta variant has increased rapidly over the last four weeks.

The cases have increased from 5% of cases in early June to now accounting for about 70% of cases, and rising.

In a video on Twitter earlier today, Dr Glynn said “based on available scientific evidence, it appears the Delta variant may be up to twice as transmissible as the virus which we were dealing with this time last year.”

Over the past fortnight, Ireland’s 14 Day incidence has increased by 30%.

The five-day average of cases has increased from just over 300 cases per day to almost 500 cases per day, and are now also seeing positivity rates beginning to increase, despite increased numbers attending for testing.

“So far, some parts of the country have been more affected than others, including Donegal, Waterford, and Dublin, but we are also seeing high or increasing incidents in Sligo, Limerick, Roscommon and Meath,” he said.

Dr Glynn said while hospitalisations remain low, there has been a “concerning” increase in hospitalisations which is being monitored closely.

Dr Glynn said there is also another concern about the Delta variant as it appears to also infect people who've received only one dose of their two dose vaccine schedule.

“While we are concerned about the impact the Delta variant will have on the disease in Ireland, the risks posed by the Delta variant do not change this reality.

“All of the things you've been doing over the past 18 months to protect yourself, your family and your friends, remain effective.

“Please prioritize who you need to see. Remember that the fewer people you meet, the less chance the virus has to spread, either to you or by you.

“Avoid crowds and don't meet up in large groups. Meet people outside where possible, and if meeting inside, make sure that windows are open and that the room is well ventilated.

“Wear a mask and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer regularly, and above all, if you've any cold or flu-like symptoms, then assume that it is COVID, isolate and get a test,” he said.

Digital Covid Cert

Almost two million travel certs are due to be issued today.

These certs will pave the way for people to travel seamlessly throughout the European Union from July 19.

However, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says it will take time to get the EU Digital Covid Certificates sent out to everyone who has been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The certificates provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery from infection in the last six months, or of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel.

"It's quite a big operation being led by the Office of Government Procurement also with the help of the Revenue Commissioners," Varadkar said.

"I wouldn't anticipate everyone will get their digital cert today, it might take a little bit longer than that."

People who signed up and were vaccinated through one of the mass vaccination centres around Ireland will receive their Digital Covid Certificate by email.

However, for those who got their jabs at a pharmacy of a GP surgery, they will receive their cert by post.