Smaller parades as Orange Order takes to the streets

The Order said organising smaller parades was the best way to ensure the demonstrations went ahead.
Smaller parades as Orange Order takes to the streets

The Orange Order parade in the village of Hillsborough, Co.Down, as part of the July 12 celebrations which marks the victory of King William of Orange over the catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday July 12 2021. See PA story ULSTER Twelfth. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 22:23
Jonathan McCambridge

Thousands of Orange Order members took to the streets across Northern Ireland to mark the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season.

This year's Twelfth of July parades were smaller than usual and locally based due to public health concerns, and were preceded by the traditional burning of Eleventh Night bonfires.

Tiger's Bay 'Eleventh Night' bonfire in Belfast alight in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Tiger's Bay 'Eleventh Night' bonfire in Belfast alight in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Organisers stuck to plans to have parades of no more than 500 people, even though the limit on public gatherings imposed due to Covid-19 has now been removed.

The normal 18 main events were replaced by more than 100 local parades which took place in a number of cities, towns, and villages.

The Order said organising smaller parades was the best way to ensure the demonstrations went ahead.

As well as the reduced size of the parades, there were fewer spectators lining the roads this year.

Orangemen march past a Parades Commission sign which prevents them from playing music in the Clifton Street area of Belfast. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Orangemen march past a Parades Commission sign which prevents them from playing music in the Clifton Street area of Belfast. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Twelfth parades mark the victory of Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne, north of Dublin, in 1690 — a triumph that secured a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.

Up to 2,000 police officers were on duty throughout the day.

Traditionally, parade participants congregate at fields where they hear speeches and prayers delivered by senior Orangemen before a return march, but that did not happen this year.

The Twelfth parades were preceded by the traditional burning of Eleventh Night bonfires, which this year took place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has dealt with a significant increase in emergency calls and mobilisations to bonfire related incidents over July 9, 10 and 11.

The service was exceptionally busy on each of the three nights, with direct intervention required by NIFRS to protect properties from radiated heat, embers, etc. from the bonfires."

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the burning of Irish tricolour flags on some bonfires.

He told the BBC: "I don't want to see election posters or flags burnt on bonfires, I think we can celebrate our culture and our tradition in a respectful way.

"Respect is a two-way street — if you want to gain respect for your traditions and culture you've got to show respect for the traditions, culture and symbols of other communities."

Read More

Why are huge bonfires lit across Northern Ireland on Eleventh Night?

More in this section

Royal Victoria Hospital - Belfast Male, 17, critically ill after being injured at Belfast bonfire
Government agrees plans for reopening of indoor hospitality Government agrees plans for reopening of indoor hospitality
CC COVID-19 BRIEIFNG 600 Covid cases confirmed as Ireland approaches 5 million vaccination mark
Smaller parades as Orange Order takes to the streets

Cork grandmother jailed for 90 days for repeated facemask offences

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices