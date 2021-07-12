Smaller parades as Orange Order takes to the streets

Thousands of Orange Order members took to the streets across Northern Ireland to mark the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season.

This year's Twelfth of July parades were smaller than usual and locally based due to public health concerns, and were preceded by the traditional burning of Eleventh Night bonfires.

Tiger's Bay 'Eleventh Night' bonfire in Belfast alight in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Organisers stuck to plans to have parades of no more than 500 people, even though the limit on public gatherings imposed due to Covid-19 has now been removed.

The normal 18 main events were replaced by more than 100 local parades which took place in a number of cities, towns, and villages.

The Order said organising smaller parades was the best way to ensure the demonstrations went ahead.

As well as the reduced size of the parades, there were fewer spectators lining the roads this year.

Orangemen march past a Parades Commission sign which prevents them from playing music in the Clifton Street area of Belfast. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Twelfth parades mark the victory of Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne, north of Dublin, in 1690 — a triumph that secured a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.

Up to 2,000 police officers were on duty throughout the day.

Traditionally, parade participants congregate at fields where they hear speeches and prayers delivered by senior Orangemen before a return march, but that did not happen this year.

The Twelfth parades were preceded by the traditional burning of Eleventh Night bonfires, which this year took place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has dealt with a significant increase in emergency calls and mobilisations to bonfire related incidents over July 9, 10 and 11.

The service was exceptionally busy on each of the three nights, with direct intervention required by NIFRS to protect properties from radiated heat, embers, etc. from the bonfires."

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the burning of Irish tricolour flags on some bonfires.

He told the BBC: "I don't want to see election posters or flags burnt on bonfires, I think we can celebrate our culture and our tradition in a respectful way.

"Respect is a two-way street — if you want to gain respect for your traditions and culture you've got to show respect for the traditions, culture and symbols of other communities."