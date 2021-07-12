Male, 17, critically ill after being injured at Belfast bonfire

A young male is critically ill after receiving burn injuries at a bonfire in north Belfast.

The incident happened at a July 11 loyalist bonfire on Silverstream Crescent in the Ballysillan area in the early hours of Monday.

Police said the male, reported to be a 17-year-old, suffered burn injuries to his face and body.

He was treated at the scene by firefighters and rushed to hospital.

On Monday evening a spokesperson for the Belfast Health Trust said his condition has been described as “critical”.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers received a report about the incident around 0030 on Monday.

“Our inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are aware that there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident, so we would appeal to them to come forward to assist with our inquiries,” the spokesperson said.

“We are also aware of social media footage that has been posted online in relation to this incident.

“We would ask that it is not shared, but to contact police with any information they might have.

“We would ask that anyone with any information in relation to the incident, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 76 12/07/21.”