Containers suspected of holding cocaine brought back to Ireland in drug-trafficking probe

Containers suspected of holding cocaine brought back to Ireland in drug-trafficking probe
Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 15:02
Noel Baker

Shipping containers suspected of holding cocaine have been escorted back to Ireland from the Netherlands, as part of an international operation targeting the smuggling of drugs into Ireland from Colombia.

Gardaí said the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau has taken possession of particular containers, following their arrival in the Netherlands.

"The investigation involves a particular focus on a suspected attempt to traffic cocaine into Ireland, from Columbia, utilising intermodal containers," gardai said in a press statement.

"In the course of the relevant investigation, it is suspected that a quantity of cocaine may be concealed in the containers. However, the presence of cocaine within the containers cannot be confirmed until such time as necessary examination and analysis is undertaken."

It said the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by Revenue Customs Service and Irish Naval Service, is involved in the investigation, targeting people suspected of involvement in transnational organised crime, and that the investigation is being co-ordinated through Europol and involves participation by Dutch police.

Both the Dutch police and Europol said they had no additional information on today's developments, when contacted by the Irish Examiner.

More in this section

Temperatures to 'widely climb' into the mid-20s next week Temperatures to 'widely climb' into the mid-20s next week
'The life and soul of his family': Emotional scenes as Kerry teen Thomas Healy laid to rest 'The life and soul of his family': Emotional scenes as Kerry teen Thomas Healy laid to rest
Irish punter scoops €500,000 prize in EuroMillions Irish punter scoops €500,000 prize in EuroMillions
Containers suspected of holding cocaine brought back to Ireland in drug-trafficking probe

Keeping hospital numbers low 'a big challenge' as 581 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices