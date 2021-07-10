Containers suspected of holding cocaine brought back to Ireland in drug-trafficking probe

Shipping containers suspected of holding cocaine have been escorted back to Ireland from the Netherlands, as part of an international operation targeting the smuggling of drugs into Ireland from Colombia.
Gardaí said the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau has taken possession of particular containers, following their arrival in the Netherlands.
"The investigation involves a particular focus on a suspected attempt to traffic cocaine into Ireland, from Columbia, utilising intermodal containers," gardai said in a press statement.
"In the course of the relevant investigation, it is suspected that a quantity of cocaine may be concealed in the containers. However, the presence of cocaine within the containers cannot be confirmed until such time as necessary examination and analysis is undertaken."
It said the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by Revenue Customs Service and Irish Naval Service, is involved in the investigation, targeting people suspected of involvement in transnational organised crime, and that the investigation is being co-ordinated through Europol and involves participation by Dutch police.
Both the Dutch police and Europol said they had no additional information on today's developments, when contacted by the.