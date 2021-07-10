Irish punter scoops €500,000 prize in EuroMillions

The top prize in the EuroMillions Plus draw was won by a lucky player in Cavan
Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 11:45
Steve Neville

An Irish EuroMillions player is waking up half a million euro richer today.

The numbers drawn were: 1, 8, 13, 38, 40.

The winning ticket was sold last Wednesday, July 7, at the Daybreak shop on the Dublin Road in Kingscourt.

Store manager Paul Kelly said it is the biggest prize amount the shop has sold so there is a lot of excitement in store.

“Before last night’s win, the largest prize amount that we had was just over €265,000 for a Match 5 + 1 Lucky Star prize in August of last year.

“We have quite a lot of local customers who come into us regularly so it’s great to think that someone in the community may have come in to a nice bit of luck this weekend.

“We are all delighted for the lucky winner and wish them all the best with their win,” Mr Kelly said.

