One more Covid-linked death in Northern Ireland in latest weekly update

One death linked to Covid-19 occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week to be analysed.

The fatality in the week June 26 to July 2 took the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 2,983.

The data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The weekly release containing data on deaths registered during the week ending 2 July and information on Covid-19 related deaths was published this morning. https://t.co/Q7HW0Nhimc pic.twitter.com/qoITixDOUp — NISRA (@NISRA) July 9, 2021

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The department’s death toll stood at 2,156 on July 2.

Of the 2,983 deaths recorded by Nisra by July 2, 1,975 (66%) occurred in hospitals, 777 (26%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 217 (7%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to July 2, the deaths of 1,013 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure includes 777 deaths in care homes, and a further 236 care home residents who died in hospital having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 34% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

In the week to July 2, one coronavirus-linked death was officially registered in Northern Ireland.

It could have occurred before that week as deaths can take a number of days to register.