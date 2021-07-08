Childcare 'significant barrier' to work opportunities for poorly paid women 

Childcare is a significant barrier to work opportunities for mothers on low incomes, with new research also finding that because of the precarious or poorly paid nature of many job options, the types of work realistically available were just not worth it.

The research, entitled 'Meaningful Employment Barriers and Aspirations for Mothers on Low Incomes', will be published shortly and was carried out by Daniel Hoey, research co-ordinator with Focus Ireland. Findings were presented at a seminar earlier this week.

The research looked at a core group of 16 women who have experienced homelessness and have a care responsibility. Of the group, six women were in emergency accommodation and another six were in Focus Ireland housing. Nine were lone parents and all-bar-three had at least two children.

Of the 16 women, just one was self-employed, five were in preparation for education, training and employment, and the remainder were not in education, employment or training.

The women said that if childcare was looked after they would be interested in jobs including beautician, lawyer, counsellor and accountant, but the project found these aspirations were framed in terms of wanting the best for their children or being a good mother. It said: "[The] primary role of carer coupled with poverty stunted employment goals and future planning."

Childcare expensive

The women said childcare is still expensive, particularly for employees with flexible working hours, meaning in some cases it felt like working just to pay for childcare. There was a reliance on informal arrangements, while transport to and from a job was also an issue, particularly for lone parents or dual worker households.

After-school activities were also cited as an obstacle to securing and maintaining work and the women said there could be limited flexibility or employees in positions that often have low pay and poor conditions and with few opportunities for progression.

Those in the group also referred to lower levels of social insurance coverage and an expectation there’s no ‘life’ while you’re in ‘work’. High costs and unsuitable hours meant upskilling wasn't always an easy solution.

All this had a significant impact on mental health and self-confidence and the research indicated solutions could include paid family leave, inclusive childcare and family-friendly workplaces.