Female recruits to gardaí more likely to fail fitness tests than men

Young female recruits to An Garda Síochána were far more likely than men to fail fitness tests for entry to the force over the past year and a half.

Detailed figures from the gardaí reveal that nearly half of female candidates failed a pre-entry fitness test during the past eighteen months.

The Garda Representative Association has in the past raised concerns over the tests being “excessively harsh”.

However, An Garda Síochána said a certain level of fitness was an essential requirement for operational policing.

Asked if they had any plans to revise the standards used, gardaí said requirements were made clear to all applicants in advance of signing up to join.

Pass rates for the garda fitness test reveal that of 90 women under the age of 25 who attempted the fitness test last year, just 36 were successful.

By comparison, only 29 of the 95 men that attempted the test in that time failed.

Success rates were higher according to age — with 52 women aged between 26 and 30 attempting the fitness test last year.

Of those, a clear majority — or 29 of them — were successful. That compared poorly, however, to 59 of 67 male recruits who passed the test in that age group.

Among slightly older age groups, 18 female applicants aged between 31 and 35 took the test and nine of them were succesful.

By comparison, men in that age group had a success rate of 83% with 35 of 42 candidates successful in the test.

Figures for 2021 show higher pass rates among female candidates with 19 of 30 applicants under the age of 25 passing so far this year.

In the 26 to 30 age group, there were 15 females who took the test, of whom 12 passed.

Success rates were higher among male candidates however, with a total of 70 candidates aged thirty or under taking the fitness test.

From that, 55 of them passed, according to a detailed log released by gardaí under FOI.

Pass rates were higher overall in the garda’s other physical competency test with a majority of candidates across both genders and all age groups succeeding in that examination.

Gardaí said entry to the force required recruits to pass both the fitness test and the physical competence tests.

The fitness tests contains a progressive shuttle run (or bleep test), a sit-up test with a one-minute time limit, and a press-up test that is untimed.

Pass rates are set differently according to age group and gender with male recruits between 18 and 25 facing the stiffest targets in each category.

The physical competence test involves three laps of a competency-based time circuit against the clock, which includes weaving through cones, dragging a 45kg mannequin, climbing a gate, sprinting, and lifting a car wheel.

A second part uses a push/pull machine assessment to measure strength, with a requirement for recruits to pass every section of the tests to qualify for entry.

A statement from the gardaí said: “The specific requirements for applicants have been and will continue to be clearly outlined in Notes for Applicants and Conditions of Service which will accompany any future recruitment competition for An Garda Síochána.”