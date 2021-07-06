Vaccine pass: Hospitality owners 'uncomfortable' asking for medical information

As plans for using the vaccination pass as a means to reopen indoor hospitality crystallise, bar and restaurant owners have voiced their concerns about the viability of the plans.

Noel Keane, chef and owner of Croí restaurant in Tralee says he wants to see his business open but has doubts about the Government’s strategy.

“I’d love to know where the Government made the decision that made us go from restaurateurs to Covid police,” said Mr Keane.

Mr Keane said he could already foresee a number of issues with the plans, such as whether there a data protection issue, whether children should be separated from their parents if they are not vaccinated, and whether it is okay for him to discriminate against those who cannot receive the vaccine for medical reasons.

He also said there would be no way he would expect his staff to check customers for the vaccine pass.

Confusion

Mike McMahon, of Mother Macs pub in Limerick City said there was still a lot of confusion surrounding the vaccine pass, and pointed out one particular flaw which concerned him.

“One of the things that, most ironically, jumps out to me as I could almost be expected to ask a customer whether they are vaccinated, but I can't ask a member of staff.

"As well as that, a lot of my staff are young, which means it’s likely the person asking for proof of vaccination won’t be vaccinated themselves,” said Mr McMahon.

He also pointed out that currently, there are no laws regarding vaccination passes, adding his concerns that he, or his staff, could fall foul of lawsuits if they were to refuse someone based on their vaccination status.

Chris Heinhold owns West Café and Wine Bar in Bantry. He said they had made the choice not to open indoors for the foreseeable future.

Mr Heinfold said he couldn’t see the vaccination pass being operational “anytime soon” and added he wouldn't feel comfortable asking people for medical records to make a booking for a restaurant.

“Our food is good, but I still wouldn’t ask someone for medical records,” he added.

Peter Burke, Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning at Elbow Lane Restaurant on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Minister of State Peter Burke, speaking in Cork, where he visited restaurants around Princes Street, said he was confident the issue would be resolved.

“One thing I would say there has been huge community buy-in,” he said.

“If we continue to do that, I'm happy and I feel confident that we will get a solid solution in advance for the 19th,” Minister Burke said, adding he understands the importance of every day in July and August for the sector.