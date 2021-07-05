Q&A: What changes to Covid restrictions come into place today?

Indoor dining had been due to begin in Ireland today but concerns around the Delta variant put a halt to that.

However, there are some public health measures that will change today.

Outdoor events

The number of people at outdoor events is to be increased from today.

200 people can attend events at the majority of stadiums around the country.

At venues with a capacity of more than 5,000, some 500 people can attend events “with appropriate protective measures”.

Last weekend, 3,500 punters attended a pilot event at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham for an outdoor festival.

The 3,500 attendees were placed in pods of four or six, in railed areas with people venturing outside their allotted areas only for food/beverage or toilet.

GAA fans also returned to stadiums across the country at the weekend.

Weddings and funerals

The Government has said that weddings that are already planned will be permitted to proceed on the basis of the expected changes for July.

This means that 50 guests are permitted to attend wedding receptions with protective measures.

For funerals, the number of mourners permitted remains limited at 50.

The limit is in place regardless of the size of the venue.

The Government said that attendance at wakes in private homes and at funeral homes is for family only.

“Related family gatherings should strictly adhere to prevailing public health advice on household mixing, including visitors to your home and indoor and outdoor dining”.

Players and spectators stand for the playing of the National Anthem before the Munster semi-final between Cork and Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Other religious services

Events such as Baptisms, First Holy Communions and Confirmations should not take place.

The Government said that further advice will follow on the resumption of these ceremonies when it is safe to do so.

Vaccine Bonus

There is no limit on the number of people who can visit together if they are all fully protected by vaccination or have recovered from Covid-19 infection in the previous nine months.

Extension of supports

When the Government announced a delay to the reopening of indoor dining, some supports were extended.

The planned closure of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment to new entrants will be deferred to midnight on July 7 rather than at midnight on June 30.

What is happening with indoor dining?

Indoor dining had been due to reopen today, but it now won’t reopen until at least July 19.

Ministers are due to meet with representatives from the hospitality sector today to discuss when indoor dining will reopen.

The Government is considering including antigen testing results as part of the new vaccine certificate.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of Restaurants Association of Ireland, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that they are working toward indoor dining being reopened on July 19.

He said there are seven days to agree a plan so businesses can spend the next seven days preparing to reopen on that date.