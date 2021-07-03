Gardaí appeal for help tracing Galway man missing since Wednesday

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a missing 44-year-old man in Galway.

Bernard Ward was last seen in the College Road area of the city at around 9pm on Wednesday night.

Mr Ward is 5'9" in height, of stocky build with dark brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a tracksuit hoodie and bottoms.

Gardaí and his family have serious concerns for his well-being and anyone who can help gardaí find the man is asked to contact Galway Garda Station.

Members of the public with information can contact Galway Garda station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.