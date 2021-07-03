Lotto players in Limerick and Dublin scoop €500,000 each in last night's draws

Two lucky punters - one in Limerick and another in Dublin - started their weekend off on a high note by scooping a cool half a million euros each in last night’s lotto draws.

Limerick's winner secured their jackpot in the Daily Million Plus draw at 9pm last night.

The winning ticket was sold at the Amber service station on the Old Cork Road.

Store supervisor Christopher MacNamara said the win was the largest prized ever sold at the station.

“I’m sure as soon as word starts to spread that there will be great excitement around town. We’re located in the middle of a large community so it’s great to think that it could be someone local who has come into a bit of good luck,” he said.

“It certainly is a well-earned prize after the year that it’s been.

"I wish the lucky winner all the best with their win.”

The winning numbers in last night's Daily Millions draw were: 14, 19, 20, 25, 28 and 39. The bonus number was 30.

The National Lottery is urging anyone in the area who may have entered the draw to carefully check their tickets to see if they are the winner.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

The win was the second Daily Million plus win of €500,000 in less than a week - on Sunday, June 27, another lucky punter, this one in Dublin, picked the same prize.

Dublin player takes home €500,000 in Euromillions Plus draw

Also last night, a lucky lotto player in the capital took home €500,000 of their own in the Euromillions Plus draw.

The winning quick-pick ticket was purchased yesterday on the National Lottery’s website.

The winning numbers for last night’s Euromillions Plus draw were: 07, 17, 23, 31 and 32.

An online player in Dublin has won the top prize of €500,000 in tonight’s #EuroMillions Plus draw! 💫#ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/dcYioxFXmL — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) July 2, 2021