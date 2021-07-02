Covid hotspots: Which areas have the highest infection rates?

Buncrana in Donegal and Dungarvan in Waterford have the highest Covid infection rates in the country, at six times the national average.

That is according to the latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) data published today, which details Covid infections rates across 166 LEA areas as of June 28.

It is the first time since the cyberattack on the HSE’s IT system that the LEA data has been made available.

As of last Monday, the national Covid-19 infection rate stood at 98.9 cases per 100,000 population and has risen since then, as fears mount over the threat posed by the more infectious Delta variant that is now in circulation.

The highest infection rates were evident in Buncrana in Donegal (608.1 cases per 100,000 population) and Dungarvan in Waterford (600.1 cases per 100,000 population), the new LEA data shows.

Other Covid hotspots are evident in:

Carndonagh in Donegal (489.3 cases per 100,000 population)

Athlone (between 250.3 to 308.5 cases per 100,000 population in two parts of the town)

The eastern and northern parts of Limerick city (between 268.8-273.7 cases per 100,000 population) and in Castleknock, Ongar, and Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart in Dublin (between 257.7 to 264.5 cases per 100,000 population).

There are 20 almost virus-free local areas, which have reported less than five cases in the previous fortnight.

In Munster, the almost Covid-free areas include Bantry in West Cork, Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne in Kerry, Roscrea-Templemore and Nenagh in Tipperary, and Lismore in Waterford.

Other virus-free areas are located in counties Wexford, Longford, Wicklow, Mayo, Offaly, Cavan, Kildare and Carlow — Kilmuckridge, New Ross, Rosslare, Granard, Longford, Bray West, Wicklow, Westport, Belmullet, Borris-In-Ossory-Mountmellick, Bailieborough — Cootehill, Manorhamilton, Clane, and Muinebeag.

The figures come as public health officials issued dire warnings over the possibility of the more infectious Delta variant causing a surge in infections and further hospitalisations and deaths.

Rising Covid infection rates have led to plans to further loosen restrictions, including the reopening of indoor dining, being stalled as a precautionary measure.

Described as the beginning of a fourth Covid wave, it has also accelerated the rollout of vaccines as less than half of the adult population is fully vaccinated at present.

Today, 512 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to date to more than 270,000.

This week saw the Covid death toll rise to 5,000.

The number of people receiving hospital treatment has fallen in recent months and stood at 46 on Friday, with 14 people in intensive care.