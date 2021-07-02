Taoiseach warns of rise in Covid cases as 'Delta wave' hits

Government will get formal data on Monday as to the prevalence of the variant
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned a “Delta wave” looks set to spread across Europe. 

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 17:57
Ryan O’Rourke

The Taoiseach has warned a “Delta wave” looks set to spread across Europe and the challenge now is to vaccinate as many people as possible before this "wave" hits.

“I am very concerned with the Delta variant. And that's why the Government took the decision it took earlier in the week to pause the reopening,” Micheál Martin said at an event in Limerick.

The Taoiseach said he had spoken to the Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, regarding the threat posed by the Delta variant in Scotland.

“Delta is real, there will be a Delta wave across Europe,” Mr Martin said.

“Towards the latter part of July, maybe sooner, we will begin to see numbers increase. 

"Certainly, in August, it is clear that irrespective of which option you take, there will be an increase in numbers, which will manifest in late July and in August,” Mr Martin said.

“So hence the need to move, as we moved quickly, early this week,” he added.

The Taoiseach said that the latest changes to the vaccine rollout plan announced were positive. 

Under 35s can now opt-in to receive a one-shot Janssen vaccine, which will be administered in 750 pharmacies from the beginning of next week.

From July 12, those aged 18 to 34 will also be able to register with the HSE for an appointment in a vaccination centre for an AstraZeneca vaccine and some limited supplies of Janssen.

“The vaccination programme has been operated very efficiently and effectively,” he said.

“And the positive news is, it is having an impact on disease levels within the age cohorts that have been vaccinated. And also, relative to other European countries, we have a very high uptake of the vaccine, which is good,” Mr Martin added.

He said that almost 100% of those in the over 80s bracket, and a mid-90% level of the over 70s had taken up the offer of a vaccine.

“So that does give us protection in the more vulnerable groups. But the danger is that a high volume of cases can break through that wall,” Mr Martin said.

“So the challenge for us is to build up that wall, that vaccine wall to protect us against the Delta wave. That's the agenda as we move forward in the coming weeks,” he added.

The Taoiseach said that there are concerns about the potential for the spread of the Delta variant across the country when it gets to a certain threshold.

“It's well over 55% at this stage, it could be higher now. We will get formal data on Monday as to the prevalence of Delta,” Mr Martin said.

“I think it will be one north of 55% by Monday, and that means then it will spread more rapidly. So we need to reduce indoor congregation as much as we possibly can,” he added.

UK cases of Delta variant rise almost four-fold in a month

