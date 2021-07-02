Dáil hears call for public inquiry into 'appalling' nursing home deaths

A full public inquiry into nursing homes that prioritises the residents and families of those bereaved by Covid must be established, the Dáil has heard.

Raising the "appalling" number of deaths in care homes since the pandemic, opposition and Government TDs have now called on a full investigation of the matter.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane said "real concerns" had been raised for many months about "neglect" in some nursing homes and care homes because of the major challenges Covid presented at a particular times.

The Government must consider a full public inquiry that puts the families of the bereaved first and also survivors in nursing homes as well, and people who worked through all of that."

He said there were major staff shortages of between 50% and 80% in some care homes and residents did not get the care they needed, sometimes for days.

"How could people have got the proper care when one considers that was what was happening? Phones were not answered. People were not able to see their loved ones die. They were not able to get information on what was happening. We all accept that it was harrowing. I do not apportion blame, what I am saying is that we need a full inquiry into it," he said.

Death row

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd raised an Irish Examiner report detailing one patient, who later died, "saying that he was not in a nursing home but on death row, because there were so many dead bodies being wheeled past the door of his room".

He also said a public inquiry must be carried out into the "appalling" number of deaths in Dealgan House nursing hHome, Kilbrew nursing home, Ballynoe, Cahercalla and Tara Winthrop Private Clinic.

"Those families suffered grievously as a result of the result of the care they did not get and they are concerned," the Louth TD told the Dáil.

Acknowledging the 5,000 people who have passed away during the pandemic, Fianna Fáil's Cormac Devlin said "no one who watched last night’s Prime Time programme on nursing homes cannot have been struck by the sense of sadness and anger at conditions in some of the nursing homes."

'Shocking abuse'

This was echoed by Social Democrat co-leader Róisín Shortall, who said the RTÉ programme exposed "very disturbing and shocking abuse and neglect" of older people in some nursing homes.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly did not address the issue in the Dáil, but said he would follow up with deputies at a later date.