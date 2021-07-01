'All options on table' to reopen indoor hospitality

The chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins has said that all options were on the table when it came to plans to reopen the hospitality sector.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast Mr Cummins said that his association had a “full and frank” conversation with the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and Minister for Health on Wednesday during a two-hour meeting.

A working group will commence work on Monday to “scope out” how a ‘corona pass’ would or could work, while awaiting data from the UK that could indicate it would be possible for the sector to reopen in a few weeks, he added.

“We are working to have a solution in place so we can get our businesses back open. We have a blank sheet of paper, we are open to all options on the table.”

The key issue was the legality of the ‘corona pass’, what information would people have to present to a person checking at the door to a premises, who would police the system, how would rogue operators be regulated, and would the gardaí have powers to enter premises.

Mr Cummins pointed out that Wednesday’s meeting was the first in 15 months directly between the industry and the Government. It should have happened sooner, he said.

The whole country, the entire population, the Government too, all wanted to get back to normality, where everyone could go out and enjoy themselves, added Mr Cummins.

Key dates could not be dismissed or the trust factor would break down, he warned.

Mr Cummins said that options such as antigen testing, PCR testing needed to be discussed in detail to find a viable solution.