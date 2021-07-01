Ryanair: Irish tourism the ‘laughing stock' of Europe as EU's Covid cert travel system comes into force

Irish tourism is at a “huge disadvantage” and the “laughing stock” of the EU, Ryanair has claimed.

In a scathing statement, the airline accused the Government of “ongoing mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and called on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to explain why Ireland is “Paddy last” when it comes to issuing the EU’s digital Covid certs.

Travellers will be able to use the certificates, which will provide proof that the holder has either been fully vaccinated against, recently tested negative for, or has recently recovered from Covid-19, to travel freely within the EU.

But while the majority of EU citizens have access to the certs today, Irish adults will not be able to avail of these so-called ‘Covid passports’ until July 19.

“Why can fully vaccinated EU citizens have freedom of movement while Irish citizens continue to be locked up by Nphet’s absurd over-caution about a Delta variant in the UK?"

The Irish Government is doing “untold damage” to the economy and tourism infrastructure with a reopening plan that lags “way behind” every other country in Europe, Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said.

“With over 1.5m Irish adults fully vaccinated, less than 45 Covid patients in hospital and less than 15 in ICUs, there is no justification for any further delays.”

Mr Wilson said Ireland continues to be an outlier in Europe and questioned why the State is “late at every turn” compared to our European counterparts.

“Rapid antigen testing is readily accepted across Europe, making it easier for families to travel this summer, but Nphet continues to ignore this data and rejects their use without reasonable justification,” he added.

Mr Wilson said Ryanair is calling on the Government to proceed “immediately” with the EU digital Covid cert and allow the more than 1.5m fully vaccinated Irish adults travel freely.