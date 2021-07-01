Ryanair: Irish tourism the ‘laughing stock' of Europe as EU's Covid cert travel system comes into force

While the majority of EU citizens have access to 'Covid passports' today, Irish adults will not be able to avail of them until July 19
Ryanair: Irish tourism the ‘laughing stock' of Europe as EU's Covid cert travel system comes into force

CEO of Ryanair, Eddie Wilson, says the Government is doing 'untold damage' to the economy. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 00:05
Nicole Glennon

Irish tourism is at a “huge disadvantage” and the “laughing stock” of the EU, Ryanair has claimed.

In a scathing statement, the airline accused the Government of “ongoing mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and called on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to explain why Ireland is “Paddy last” when it comes to issuing the EU’s digital Covid certs.

Travellers will be able to use the certificates, which will provide proof that the holder has either been fully vaccinated against, recently tested negative for, or has recently recovered from Covid-19, to travel freely within the EU.

But while the majority of EU citizens have access to the certs today, Irish adults will not be able to avail of these so-called ‘Covid passports’ until July 19.

“Why can fully vaccinated EU citizens have freedom of movement while Irish citizens continue to be locked up by Nphet’s absurd over-caution about a Delta variant in the UK?"

The Irish Government is doing “untold damage” to the economy and tourism infrastructure with a reopening plan that lags “way behind” every other country in Europe, Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said.

“With over 1.5m Irish adults fully vaccinated, less than 45 Covid patients in hospital and less than 15 in ICUs, there is no justification for any further delays.” 

Mr Wilson said Ireland continues to be an outlier in Europe and questioned why the State is “late at every turn” compared to our European counterparts.

“Rapid antigen testing is readily accepted across Europe, making it easier for families to travel this summer, but Nphet continues to ignore this data and rejects their use without reasonable justification,” he added.

Mr Wilson said Ryanair is calling on the Government to proceed “immediately” with the EU digital Covid cert and allow the more than 1.5m fully vaccinated Irish adults travel freely.

Read More

Airlines and airports warn of digital Covid certificate chaos at check-in

More in this section

Doctor examining sick child in face mask HSE starts planning possibility of vaccinating children
Gardaí issue appeal to find missing 12 year old boy in Louth Gardaí issue appeal to find missing 12 year old boy in Louth
Coronavirus - Fri May 7, 2021 Major contradiction between Government and health officials over indoor dining
#covid-19#summer travel#reopeningorganisation: ryanair
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 17th June 2021

Nolan shares modelling data used in decision to delay summer reopening

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices