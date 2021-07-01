Defence Forces in the dock as 10 test cases taken over 'excessive' hours worked 

The association representing Defence Forces officers is taking 10 test cases of alleged breaches of the Working Time Directive (WTD) to the High Court, having failed to secure engagement from military management and the Department of Defence on the implementation of this health and safety legislation.

This is the first time Raco (Representative Association for Commissioned Officers) has mounted a legal challenge under the terms of the EU legislation, citing many officers are working “60, 70 and 80 hours a week”.

Raco general secretary Commandant Conor King said while gardaí had implemented the WTD, the Defence Forces still hadn't and this was seriously impacting on his members' work-life balance.

The 10 cases are being taken by Raco on behalf of officers serving in the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps.

Raco has told the Oireachtas Committee on Defence that when the WTD is finally implemented, the Defence Forces will have to significantly increase its personnel numbers, or reduce the number of roles (double and treble jobbing) currently being undertaken by officers.

Shortage of more than 1,000 personnel

The Defence Forces is currently suffering from a shortage of more than 1,000 personnel and this is causing more people to work longer hours to plug the ensuing gaps.

“It's clear in the current environment, the Defence Forces cannot meet the requirements of the WTD and maintain its operational outputs. What is equally clear is a failure to provide adequate rest and compensatory time off to military personnel is significantly impacting their home-life balance and the ability of many to maintain a career in the Defence Forces,” Comdt King said.

He claimed military management has treated his members’ time "as an infinite resource, without consideration of work-life balance".

Comdt King said the fact the Defence Forces has never even recorded working time, in contravention of the EU law, has denied his members access to measures such as overtime, which is available to other public sector employees.

Comdt King said the fact the Defence Forces has never even recorded working time, in contravention of the EU law, has denied his members access to measures such as overtime, which is available to other public sector employees.

“The current strength of the Defence Forces is well below the minimum establishment. What is not reflected though, and what the implementation of the WTD will reveal, is just how inadequate that establishment actually is,” he said.

Raco said it had attempted to seek engagement on the implementation of the WTD with the Department of Defence and military management in a reasonable and collaborative manner through the Conciliation and Arbitration Scheme for many years without success, and that this lack of success has necessitated the commencement of legal proceedings to vindicate the rights of their members.

Raco said that the motivation of its members in bringing these cases is to improve working conditions for themselves, and their current and future colleagues.