Declan Kelly resigns as CEO of Teneo after 'embarrassing mistake'

Declan Kelly, Chief Executive co-founder of public relations and global strategy firm Teneo, has resigned.

His resignation follows allegations of alleged drunken misconduct at a fundraising event in the US early last month.

Mr Kelly said he took "full responsibility" for his "inadvertent, public and embarrassing mistake" at the event, and said that he has apologised to the firm’s clients as well as his colleagues.

"A campaign against the reputation of our firm has followed and may even continue in the coming days,” Mr Kelly said in a statement.

“However, regardless of the veracity of any such matters, I do not want them to be an ongoing distraction to the running of our company.

“In order to protect the employees of Teneo and its clients, and with my family’s strong support, I have decided to leave the company and resign as chairman and CEO.”

In his resignation statement, Mr Kelly, who is the brother of Labour leader Alan Kelly, thanked Teneo’s clients for their support and loyalty throughout his tenure as CEO.

Declan Kelly had been CEO of Teneo - current sponsor of Tipperary's hurling and gaelic football teams - since the company was founded in 2011.

It is understood Declan Kelly was asked to resign in the wake of the event - a Global Citizen Covid-19 fundraising concert chaired by Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which took place on May 2.

Teneo Chief Operating Officer and co-founder Paul Keary has now been appointed CEO.