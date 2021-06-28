Abandoned rottweiler Beau still seeking her forever home after going viral

The dog’s story went viral after she was left tied to the front gates of an animal charity in December last year
Beau, a seven-year-old rottweiler who was left abandoned last Christmas outside Dogs Trust in Finglas. Since then she has been living happily with a foster family, but is now ready to find her forever home. Picture: Fran Veale 

Emer Walsh

Dogs Trust is launching an appeal to find a special dog her forever home. Beau, a seven-year-old female rottweiler hit the headlines in late 2020 after she was abandoned outside the charity’s rehoming centre in Finglas.

Following the incident, Dogs Trust released CCTV footage of two people walking up to the charity gates with the dog on a lead, before dropping the lead over a metal post and quickly fleeing the scene, leaving Beau behind.

She was found over seven hours later by staff members at the charity.

Upon veterinary examination, it was discovered that Beau was suffering from a severe ear infection that caused her head to tilt. She also underwent various surgeries to remove several tumours that were previously left untreated.

Foster family

Beau has been enjoying life with her foster family, however, she is now ready to move to her forever home.

Veterinary and welfare manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, Niamh Curran-Kelly said Beau “is doing really well” and that “none of the conditions she has are active at the moment and she is currently not on any medication.

However, she may develop lumps in the future, and if she does they will need prompt veterinary intervention. She also has pancreatitis, which will need management with a very specific diet.” 

Given the complex veterinary issues Beau has, she will need a very special home with people who are willing and financially able to care for her into her old age.

Affectionate

According to Dogs Trust, Beau is an affectionate dog who enjoys snoozing on the sofa. She would do best in an adult-only home where she is the only pet so she can enjoy all the love and attention of her owners. She also needs a home with a securely enclosed garden for her to enjoy.

Despite her past, workers at the charity say Beau has a lot of love to give to the right family. Dogs Trust can be contacted on 01 879 1000.

Abandoned rottweiler Beau still seeking her forever home after going viral

