Reports government is erring towards delay in re-opening 'not entirely accurate,' Taoiseach says

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that while the "calculus and risk" in relation to the Delta variant is now different, reports that he is erring towards a delay in re-opening indoor hospitality are "not entirely accurate".

Mr Martin confirmed the Government will make an earlier than anticipated decision on the next step in reopening.

Speaking on RTÉ's the Week In Politics, he said that a decision could come by midweek, but said that he could not yet give specifics. He said that the "calculus and risk are different" now with regards to the spread of Covid-19 due to the Delta variant.

Mr Martin said that he is conscious of the fact that this year has been "devastating" for the hospitality industry and any delay beyond July 5 for indoor dining will make Ireland the only country in Europe to outlaw dining indoors.

He denied there is no urgency to vaccinate the 60-69 age cohort, just 24% of whom have had their second dose. He said plans are being prepared to bring forward vaccination for this age group and they will all have received second doses by July 19.

Mr Martin said the spread of the Delta variant is unlikely to postpone the resumption of non-essential EU travel, saying the state has "given a commitment" to July 19, and he believes the government will move forward with the Covid-19 Digital Certificate.

Reports the government is erring towards a delay are "not entirely accurate" he said, adding that the "steady return of the economy has proven sustainable" thus far.

He said he will meet the other party leaders in the coalition this evening and the Government will "make sensible decisions."

He said he has had engagements with NPHET over the weekend and confirmed a decision will be made early this week.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that he could not say that a delay to indoor dining is "inevitable".

Mr Ryan said the Government will weigh up hospital numbers, ICU admissions and potential deaths before making a decision.

He said that while cases have remained "reasonably high", that risk has been deemed acceptable because "we have to get back to work."

The Minister added that there has been no discussion on limiting indoor dining to those who are fully vaccinated. He said such a system was not in place and could lose public support for the vaccine program.

Mr Ryan said that even if NIAC decides that younger people are not to be given the AstraZeneca jab, "no vaccine will go to waste" and any unusable excess will be sent to countries which do not have supplies.

Ireland 'an outlier'

Meanwhile, the hospitality industry has called for urgent clarity on the reopening, which is now "more likely than not" to be delayed, according to sources.

Jonathan McDade, senior executive at Ibec lobby group Drinks Ireland said: “Ireland is an outlier in Europe with regards the reopening of indoor hospitality. Since the partial reopening of the hospitality sector here in early June, publicans and hospitality operators have proven themselves committed to, and highly capable of, delivering safe environments with stringent Covid measures in place.

Ireland will become an outlier in Europe from July 2 if the ban on indoor dining in bars and restaurants continues, Drinks Ireland have said.

"After one of the longest lockdowns in Europe, the June reopening has resulted in hugely positive consumer sentiment towards being able to enjoy a safe and sociable summer. Urgent clarity is now required from Government about July 5.”

On the National Maternity Hospital, Mr Martin said he believes it would be best for the state to own the lands at St Vincent's "lock, stock and barrel" given the size of the investment in the site.

He said he does not, however, believe another site is on the cards and added that he "does not believe" in compulsory purchase orders.