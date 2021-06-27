More than 96,000 still awaiting driving test 

More than 96,000 people are still awaiting their driving tests, with more than three-quarters of those on the list under 40.

Cork East TD Sean Sherlock, who requested the official figures in a parliamentary question, said jobs and opportunities for younger people are going abegging the longer the backlog lasts.

“Additional testing sites are now up and running, we need to see more testing funnelled through those sites to see a faster reduction.

“It is clear from the figures that the applicants most affected are those under the age of 40. Over 24,000 awaiting a test between the age of 31 to 40 is a concerning figure. There are study and employment opportunities being lost from the backlog,” Mr Sherlock told the Irish Examiner.

According to the figures provided to the Labour TD, around 15,000 are under 20; 20,000 between 21 and 25; 16,500 between 26 and 30; and 24,600 between 31 and 40.

The highest numbers waiting is in Tallaght at over 10,000.

To put into context how slow the backlog is being cleared, there were 101,000 waiting on their test in May, while a similar 24,000 aged between 31 and 40 were on the list.

The Road Safety Authority said it is still required to prioritise essential workers for the driving test.

“We are also permitted to bring in batches of ‘non- essential’ candidates," the authority said.

"Since the end of May, we have invited 3,981 ‘non-essential’ customers waiting for a car test to come forward and book their test.

“The ‘non-essential’ candidates are being invited based on the length of time they have been waiting for a test. Those waiting the longest will be invited first,” it said.

In May, it emerged that learner drivers in Dublin, Cork, or Kildare could be facing the longest wait for a test.

There were a combined 10,000 in the four Cork test centres last month.

Separately, according to the Department of Transport, there were 120,000 customers booked to take their driver theory test in May, which is a precursor to obtaining a provisional driving licence.

Prior to Covid 19, the RSA provided 15,000 tests per month, the Department said last month.

“In light of the significant backlog of customers, the RSA will gradually increase capacity in its test centres to 25,000 tests a month.

“It is hoped that capacity will gradually increase to 50,000 tests per month over time, if public health guidance permits,” it said.