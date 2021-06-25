Bandon grandmother in court again accused of not wearing face mask

A woman who allegedly refused to wear a face mask in a supermarket earlier today has been released on bail on conditions including that she stay away from shops and other premises frequented by members of the public.

Margaret Buttimer (aged 66) of The Cottage, St Fintan’s Rd, Bandon, Co Cork had been arrested in the town at 10.42am this morning after entering SuperValu at around 10.30am without a mask, against public health regulations, and then refusing offers of one from staff, according to gardaí.

The grandmother has already been convicted of such an offence arising from an incident in Clonakilty in February, and earlier this month pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to wear a mask while in shops in Bandon on two dates in May.

Ms Buttimer has a suspended sentence arising from the first incident, while she was convicted of the two later offences, but penalty was deferred until July 12, pending the provision of a medical report.

The latest charge under Section 31A(1) of the Health Act 1947, as amended, resulted in her appearing before Bandon District Court, where gardaí said they were reluctantly objecting to her release on bail.

Inspector David Callaghan told Judge James McNulty that gardaí believed they had little option but to object to bail, on the basis that the latest alleged offence occurred while Ms Buttimer was on bail, and due to the repeated nature of the alleged offending.

However, he said gardaí were doing so with a heavy heart, as the court was awaiting medical reports which were not yet available.

Insp Callaghan said that if they received an undertaking from Ms Buttimer against the likelihood of future incidents, which would then free up garda resources, gardaí would accede to her release on bail.

Ms Buttimer's solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, said he would not have a medical report until July 12 and asked the judge not to remand her in custody.

The court heard it was difficult to get any reasoning from Ms Buttimer as to her continued defiance regarding the wearing of masks in public, and Mr Taaffe said he hoped the pending medical report would shed some light on her behaviour.

Judge McNulty asked Ms Buttimer's son, Denis, if he could ensure that she would not get the opportunity to re-offend, and suggested that she should stay at home for a couple of weeks.

Judge McNulty released her on bail into the care and control of her family, on the usual conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, but also with two special conditions: that she will not enter any shop or retail outlet or any kind of place where members of the public visit, including post offices and libraries; and he specifically directed her to stay out of Riverview Shopping Centre and South Main St in Bandon and adjacent areas.

Ms Buttimer was released on bail on her own bond of €100, no cash required, to appear before Bandon District Court on July 5 next, to indicate a plea or to fix a date for trial.