Half of prisoners re-offend within a year of release

Younger people continue to have higher custodial re-offending rates, CSO figures show
Half of prisoners re-offend within a year of release

The Prison Reoffending Statistics publication provides information on the level of recorded re-offending by individuals released from custodial or Fine Sentence sanctions with the Irish Prison Service.

Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 15:16
Pádraig Hoare

Almost half of prisoners released in 2018 went on to re-offend within a year, the latest data has shown.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) prison recidivism rates, 48% released in 2018 committed another offence within 12 months, down from 54% in 2011.

Those serving sentences of three to six months had the highest probability of re-offending within one year of release at 61%, according to the data.

When it came to the type of crimes committed after being released from a sentence, public order and other social-related offences were the most common.

In relation to re-offending within three years of release, almost 62% of those freed in 2015 re-offended, down from 68% in 2011.

Individuals released from burglary-related prison sentences, and damage to property and the environment were the most likely to re-offend within three years of being let out, the data found.

The lowest level of re-offending was for sexual offenders. Estimates indicate 19.7% of this group of individuals released from custody in 2015 re-offended within three years, the CSO said.

Younger people continue to have higher custodial re-offending rates, with more than four in five under 21s re-offending within three years of being released, the CSO said.

Statistician Felix Coleman said: "In 2015, 62% of individuals released from custody were linked to a re-offending incident within three years of their release with the most frequent re-offending offence type — 21% of all re-offences — relating to theft and related offences. 

"More than 83% of released individuals aged less than 21 at the time of leaving prison re-offending within three years of release. In contrast, just 27% of individuals who were over 50 years old re-offended within three years of release."

Mr Coleman said it is worth noting that re-offending rates are falling over time, whether one looks at three-year or one-year windows following release from custody.

 

Read More

Cork fraudster to be resentenced after judge slammed early release from prison

More in this section

Campaigning family hails ’emotional day’ over NI organ donation law Campaigning family hails ’emotional day’ over NI organ donation law
Anti-LGBTQ+ laws 'will harm many people', Taoiseach tells Hungarian prime minister Anti-LGBTQ+ laws 'will harm many people', Taoiseach tells Hungarian prime minister
Coronavirus - Thu Jun 24, 2021 Taoiseach: Delta variant has changed 'balance of risk' when it comes to using AZ and J&J jabs
crimeorganisation: cso
Half of prisoners re-offend within a year of release

Parasite outbreak in baby salad leaves left 40 people ill

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices