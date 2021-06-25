Half of prisoners re-offend within a year of release

Almost half of prisoners released in 2018 went on to re-offend within a year, the latest data has shown.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) prison recidivism rates, 48% released in 2018 committed another offence within 12 months, down from 54% in 2011.

Those serving sentences of three to six months had the highest probability of re-offending within one year of release at 61%, according to the data.

When it came to the type of crimes committed after being released from a sentence, public order and other social-related offences were the most common.

In relation to re-offending within three years of release, almost 62% of those freed in 2015 re-offended, down from 68% in 2011.

Individuals released from burglary-related prison sentences, and damage to property and the environment were the most likely to re-offend within three years of being let out, the data found.

The lowest level of re-offending was for sexual offenders. Estimates indicate 19.7% of this group of individuals released from custody in 2015 re-offended within three years, the CSO said.

Younger people continue to have higher custodial re-offending rates, with more than four in five under 21s re-offending within three years of being released, the CSO said.

Statistician Felix Coleman said: "In 2015, 62% of individuals released from custody were linked to a re-offending incident within three years of their release with the most frequent re-offending offence type — 21% of all re-offences — relating to theft and related offences.

"More than 83% of released individuals aged less than 21 at the time of leaving prison re-offending within three years of release. In contrast, just 27% of individuals who were over 50 years old re-offended within three years of release."

Mr Coleman said it is worth noting that re-offending rates are falling over time, whether one looks at three-year or one-year windows following release from custody.