Longford councillor becomes first black woman to be elected mayor in Ireland

Uruemu Adejinmi says she identifies as both Irish and African and 'wears both hats with comfort'
Longford Mayor Uruemu Adejinmi. Picture: Joe Akude

Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 09:08
Greg Murphy

Fianna Fáil councillor Uruemu Adejinmi has become the first black woman to be elected as a mayor in Ireland.

Ms Adejinmi has been elected as cathaoirleach of the Longford Municipal District, where she currently sits as leas cathaoirleach.

In a statement, Ms Adejinmi said she was "deeply honoured" to take over the position.

"This is a historic day for Longford and I am delighted to share this moment with my family and friends," she said.

“I look forward to working with my council colleagues, council exec and all stakeholders to continue the growth and development of our municipal area and county.” 

Ms Adejinmi came to Longford from Nigeria in 2003 and joined Fianna Fáil in 2016, becoming a local councillor in 2020.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime, she said: “I identity as Irish, I identify as African, I wear both hats with confidence and with comfort.” 

She previously served as an executive officer at the Department of Health and has a Masters of Business Administration from Athlone Institute of Technology.

