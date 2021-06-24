'Irish Examiner' journalists named winners at Justice Media Awards

Six Irish Examiner journalists were among the winners this year's Justice Media Awards.

Elaine Loughlin, the Irish Examiner's deputy political editor, Aoife Moore, political correspondent, Neil Michael, news reporter, and Eoin English, senior news reporter, all won the Justice Media Award for Human Rights/Social Justice Reporting for their coverage of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission Report.

Judges called the front-page story, which listed the names of those who died at the Bessborough mother and baby home, “iconic”, adding that “this powerful piece will be remembered for years to come”.

Ms Moore also joined Irish Examiner political editor, Daniel McConnell and political correspondent, Paul Hosford, in receiving a merit in the same category, for their work on Direct Provision — A Billion Euro Industry.

The judges said the journalists had "demonstrated the importance of investigative journalism" with this piece.

Editor Tom Fitzpatrick said: "I'm pleased to see the Irish Examiner's investigative work being recognised.

Thank you to those who were brave enough to speak to us as we explored mother and baby homes and direct provision and congratulations to our award-winning journalists and their colleagues, so many of whom have contributed to the work recognised by the Law Society of Ireland.

Ann Murphy, crime reporter with The Echo took home a merit in the local journalism category, for her work on The Drugs Questions Which Should Be Asked By The Citizens Assembly.

Ann Murphy, security correspondent, 'The Echo', with her award. Picture Denis Minihane

Judges described Ms Murphy’s work as thought-provoking, adding that she had already started considering the questions that are not being asked at a national level.

Eoin English, senior news reporter, 'Irish Examiner.'

The overall award winner was Mark Horgan and Ciarán Cassidy for their Second Captains podcast production for BBC Sounds, Where is George Gibney?

This podcast series was selected from 200 entries, received from more than 130 journalists, to win the overall award.

In total, 39 awards and merits were presented across 12 categories, including four prizes in the new category, Best Student Journalism.

President of the Law Society of Ireland, James Cahill, said: “It is critically important to continue to recognise, reward, and support excellence in legal journalism.

"Journalism that promotes a greater public understanding of the law, the legal system, and specific legal issues is of immense value and this year’s awards recognise great examples.”