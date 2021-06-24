Transport to be provided for 1,800 post-primary students under scheme

An estimated 1,800 post-primary pupils will be able to avail of school transport in the upcoming academic year.
Students who previously would not be accommodated under the scheme will now be covered following the initial preliminary report on the Review of the School Transport Scheme.
Post-primary students who are attending their second nearest school, who have applied and paid on time and who live more than 4.8km from their nearest school will be provided with transport in the 2021/22 school year.
A review of the scheme began in February and the preliminary report recommends maintaining the scheme as it currently operates, with some temporary alleviation measures, pending the outcome of the full review.
The temporary alleviation measures allow funds to be allocated to areas where there is a significant number of post-primary students who fulfil the eligibility distance criteria from their nearest school but are attending their second nearest school.
Accordingly, concessionary tickets will be allocated subject to capacity and available resources.
In the next phase, which is underway, wider considerations relating to the objectives of the scheme and the criteria for eligibility will take place.