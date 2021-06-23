Minister vows to act amid calls for fishers to 'stand up for ourselves'

Agriculture Minister Charles McConalogue has vowed to secure Irish fishers a greater share of of fish they can catch in Irish waters.

He made the promise in a meeting held with fishing representatives after a flotilla protest outside the Dáil at the National Convention Centre.

A spokesperson for the minister said: “Getting back quota is recognised by all as a serious challenge and will require strong and continued efforts.

“The minister is committed to pursuing every opportunity working closely with the sector.”

Fishermen and their family members protesting outside the Convention Centre in Dublin on Wednesday. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mr McConalogue's promise, however, comes as a former minister of state said one of the only ways Ireland will get the EU to give Ireland’s fishing fleet better quotas is if other countries were to be blocked from fishing in Irish waters.

At the mercy of Europe

Hugh Byrne said the country is too much at the mercy of Europe and it’s time "we stood up for ourselves".

The former minister of state for Marine and Natural Resources was speaking after the end of the second protest flotilla to be initiated by fishers concerned the Irish Government isn’t doing enough to save the fishing industry.

Just under 70 vessels steamed up the River Liffey to moor just across the way from the temporary Dáil in the National Convention Centre.

Both the Taoiseach and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue have vowed to help get Irish fishers a better deal in Europe. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

As well as handing in a list of their concerns to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, fishing industry representatives also met Mr McConalogue.

Both the Taoiseach and minister have vowed to help get Irish fishers a better deal in Europe, which is currently reviewing the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) – the EU fisheries policy which sets quotas for which member states are allowed to catch each type of fish.

The Minister explained to the fishers representatives on quota share that "the starting gun was fired in Lisbon last week for the review of the CFP.” He was referring to the recent meeting of the ministers of agriculture and fisheries from the European Union member states.

It was agreed at it that the current Common Agricultural Policy and the Common Fisheries Policy would be reformed and reviewed.

He said: “I made Ireland’s case strongly and made it clear that Ireland will not shy away from seeking Ireland’s best interests during that review.

“I'll continue to raise quota issues at EU Council including at the next Council meeting in Luxembourg"

But Mr Byrne warned: “We are at the mercy [of Europe].”

And he said that nothing will change “until such time as our boys are prepared to stand up and say ‘we’ve had enough’ and ‘we will block the Spanish’, ‘we will block the others that come into our waters’.”

He said such a stance was important to “force Europe to accept that a change has to be made”.

And he said: “If another country had the coastline that we have, if Spain had it, you wouldn't be fishing there the way they fish in our waters.

“They control their own waters.

“We don’t.”

He added: “I can’t suggest we block ports but we have to get our message home but we aren’t doing it.

“In order to do it, attitudes have to change.”

Future of industry in doubt

Fishers are warning that the future of the €1bn-a-year industry that employs 16,000 people is in doubt.

They estimate Brexit is costing individual fishermen and women between €5,000 and €20,000 in lost income.

Among the issues they have raised recently with the Government is a return of their traditional fishing rights in Rockall, and the need to be able to catch greater numbers of fish.