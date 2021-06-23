Solicitor makes request for Stardust fire inquest to open in October

A solicitor for the bereaved Stardust families has requested the inquest begin fully in October.

Despite September being suggested, Darragh Mackin, from Phoenix Law, who represents the majority of the families, says there must be "caution" fixing a date in order to have each team fully prepared.

The inquest into the deaths of 48 young people in a fire in the Stardust nightclub in Artane, Dublin, on Valentine's Day 1981 is expected to be the largest ever in the history of the state.

Despite his clients being "extremely anxious to make progress", Mr Mackin noted the amount of evidence disclosed from each of the parties involved, including the families, the Gardai, the Department of Justice and Dublin City Council.

Documentation

The index of information provided by An Garda Siochana is 986 pages long, with 9,000 articles of statements.

From the families, there are 25 lever-arch folders of material provided, in addition to 49 bundles of loose materials, which have yet to be indexed yet and "a magnitude of old VHS tapes" which have been converted to USB, with around 25-30 hours of footage.

"With that in mind, I want to be careful to agreeing too early a date and I want expectations to be real regarding my clients," Mr Mackin added.

Although his "instinct is to jump at" an earlier date, "it would be naive to do so," and called for October to be pencilled down as the starting date of the inquest.

"The reality is voluminous disclosures are being delivered on a daily basis, that comes with the additional task with disclosures we have to make, experts have to be briefed, and I understand files are being prepared with regards each deceased," he told the Coroner's Court on Wednesday.

"I fear that if I agree September it will ultimately be met with disappointment.

"These proceedings have been a long time coming for the families, failed investigation after failed investigation and I want no question left unanswered and no stone left unturned and I want all prep done with all relevant experts briefed fully.

"I have consulted with my clients, they've waited 40 years and 4 weeks is a drop in the ocean."

'Privileged' evidence

Mr Mackin also questioned why some of the evidence provided by Gardai had been labelled "privileged", including documents on allegations of perjury and a report from the Chief State Solicitor on the fire at the time.

Correspondence on these issues will be sent to the Coroner as well as the legal teams for the other parties involved..

The next preliminary hearing is set for July 28.