Solicitor makes request for Stardust fire inquest to open in October

The inquest  is expected to be the largest ever in the history of the state
Solicitor makes request for Stardust fire inquest to open in October

The inquest into the deaths of 48 young people in a fire in the Stardust nightclub in Artane, Dublin, on Valentine's Day 1981 is expected to be the largest ever in the history of the state

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 15:40
Aoife Moore Political Correspondent

 A solicitor for the bereaved Stardust families has requested the inquest begin fully in October.

Despite September being suggested, Darragh Mackin, from Phoenix Law, who represents the majority of the families, says there must be "caution" fixing a date in order to have each team fully prepared.

The inquest into the deaths of 48 young people in a fire in the Stardust nightclub in Artane, Dublin, on Valentine's Day 1981 is expected to be the largest ever in the history of the state.

Despite his clients being "extremely anxious to make progress", Mr Mackin noted the amount of evidence disclosed from each of the parties involved, including the families, the Gardai, the Department of Justice and Dublin City Council.

Documentation

The index of information provided by An Garda Siochana is 986 pages long, with 9,000 articles of statements.

From the families, there are 25 lever-arch folders of material provided, in addition to 49 bundles of loose materials, which have yet to be indexed yet and "a magnitude of old VHS tapes" which have been converted to USB, with around 25-30 hours of footage.

"With that in mind, I want to be careful to agreeing too early a date and I want expectations to be real regarding my clients," Mr Mackin added.

Although his "instinct is to jump at" an earlier date, "it would be naive to do so," and called for October to be pencilled down as the starting date of the inquest.

"The reality is voluminous disclosures are being delivered on a daily basis, that comes with the additional task with disclosures we have to make, experts have to be briefed, and I understand files are being prepared with regards each deceased," he told the Coroner's Court on Wednesday.

"I fear that if I agree September it will ultimately be met with disappointment.

"These proceedings have been a long time coming for the families, failed investigation after failed investigation and I want no question left unanswered and no stone left unturned and I want all prep done with all relevant experts briefed fully.

"I have consulted with my clients, they've waited 40 years and 4 weeks is a drop in the ocean."

'Privileged' evidence

Mr Mackin also questioned why some of the evidence provided by Gardai had been labelled "privileged", including documents on allegations of perjury and a report from the Chief State Solicitor on the fire at the time.

Correspondence on these issues will be sent to the Coroner as well as the legal teams for the other parties involved..

The next preliminary hearing is set for July 28.

Read More

Cork remembers victims of Air India bombing

More in this section

Taoiseach warns compulsory purchase order could result in National Maternity Hospital never being built Taoiseach warns compulsory purchase order could result in National Maternity Hospital never being built
Coronavirus Half of Northern Ireland Covid cases now indicative of Delta variant
Technology Stock Researchers must declare if they have been disciplined for bullying or sexual harassment under new funding rules
#courtsstardustgardaiplace: stardustplace: artaneplace: dublinperson: darragh mackin
Solicitor makes request for Stardust fire inquest to open in October

Delta variant to make up 90% of EU Covid cases by end of August

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices