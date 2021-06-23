Return of international travel may be delayed by Delta variant 

The return of international travel on July 19 “could well be delayed” because of the Delta variant of Covid-19, Cabinet ministers have warned.

While they are confident the planned loosening of restrictions on July 5 to allow a return to indoor drinking and dining will proceed, ministers expressed “considerable concern” at the prevalence of the Delta variant in Ireland.

Several ministers said they expect the more contagious variant to become the dominant strain of Covid-19 here and believe Ireland’s take-up of the EU Digital Green Cert on July 19 is at risk of being delayed.

There are no plans to delay further reopening planned from July 5, despite the rise in Delta variant cases, Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisted after the Cabinet meeting concluded.

He reiterated, however, that people still have to be vigilant in their personal behaviour and that the vaccination programme is key.

Ministers were given an update from Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on the rise in the case numbers related to the Delta or Indian variant which, public health officials say, accounted for 20% of all new cases in the past seven days.

According to sources at Cabinet, Mr Donnelly voiced concern about the prevalence of the variant cases in Derry, especially among the 18 to 24 age group, and Donegal.

He also told ministers about measures being taken to contain the outbreak in Athlone.

Nonetheless, the reopening will proceed as planned with a return to indoor dining, allowing more people from other households to visit indoors to your home and 50 people being allowed to attend a wedding.

'Monitoring' the situation

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue told reporters that while the intention is to implement the plan, the Government is “closely monitoring” the situation around the Delta variant, which he said is a concern.

Earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the rise in Delta variant cases is a cause of concern but there is “no reason to panic at this stage”.

The Cabinet will be briefed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) next week, ahead of the final decision on whether to proceed with further reopening on July 5.

An immunologist at University of Limerick said it is “premature” to make concrete decisions around international travel in light of the Delta variant.

In reference to high Delta case numbers in the UK, Dr Elizabeth Ryan said: “Through the whole pandemic, when we look to our neighbours, we are looking in a crystal ball to see our future.”

She said caution should be taken with the next steps for opening up including indoor dining and international travel.

“It’s not time to relax just yet,” she said. “I think that international travel could be premature. It depends on where the vaccines levels are.”

Aer Lingus

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton told the Oireachtas Transport and Communications Committee that Covid-19 and associated travel restrictions have caused it to lose over €100m in the first months of 2021 and that this will continue.

She said that caused the company to close its cabin crew base at Shannon Airport permanently and temporarily close the Cork base, decisions which she said are not reversible.

Ms Embleton said the Government's decision to require pre-departure PCR testing as opposed to quicker, but less accurate antigen testing, has caused many people to decide against going abroad this year.

Last night, a further 294 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. According to the latest figures from the Department of Health, there are currently 39 patients with the virus in hospital, down 14 on the previous day. There are 13 patients in intensive care.