Clarifying laws on outdoor drinking could be before the Dáil next week 

Gardaí have warned that some pubs and restaurants may not be allowed under licensing laws to serve alcohol outdoors
Clarifying laws on outdoor drinking could be before the Dáil next week 

Princes Street, Cork, which the Taoiseach visited today. He said 'there is no issue with outdoor dining right now'.  Picture: Michael O'Sullivan

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 20:20
Paul Hosford

Legislation aimed at clarifying the laws around outdoor drinking could come before the Dáil as early as next week.

The issue arose after gardaí warned that some pubs and restaurants may not be allowed under licensing laws to serve alcohol in recently set-up seating areas outside premises.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has instructed gardaí to use discretion in relation to outdoor drinking, but primary legislation aimed at codifying the situation is now being planned.

A spokesperson for Justice Minister Heather Humphreys tonight said the issue could be resolved in the coming days.

"The Department of Justice, in consultation with the Department of Housing and the Attorney General’s office, is working on how to provide clarity on the consumption of alcohol in designated areas outside licensed premises.

"It is anticipated that primary legislation will be required. Minister Humphreys has said the Government is determined to support pubs and restaurants as they re-open this summer.

The minister wants this issue to be dealt with as quickly as possible. She expects to bring proposals to Cabinet in the coming days, with required legislation potentially coming before the Oireachtas next week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday told the Irish Examiner: “I think we can get this resolved, there is no issue with outdoor dining right now."

He said people are not going to be fined, and the Garda Commissioner has been very clear in terms of the application of Garda discretion.

“That said, if there's an issue, that will be resolved.”

He said he recalled the debate around mask-wearing in shops, and ultimately it was the public who policed that policy.

Mr Martin said what is needed is a “bit of cop on, a bit of common sense”.

Read More

No threat to outdoor dining despite licence confusion, insists Taoiseach

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for help locating missing 14-year-old Gardaí appeal for help locating missing 14-year-old
First and Deputy First Minister nomination New DUP leader challenges UK Government to ‘step up and deal’ with NI Protocol
CC OIREACHTAS PRESENTATION Shopping, school, sports, and hugs – children tell Oireachtas what they missed during lockdown 
#covid-19#pub openings#reopeningperson: micheál martin
Clarifying laws on outdoor drinking could be before the Dáil next week 

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Offaly man

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices