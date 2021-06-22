Poots says he nominated First Minister to fight ‘damaging’ NI Protocol

Outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots said he nominated a First Minister in opposition with his party’s wishes to fight the “damaging” Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Agriculture Minister also said he regretted the fallout from nominating Paul Givan to replace Arlene Foster as Stormont’s First Minister, but said it was the “right thing to do”.

First Minister Paul Givan (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Poots announced he was quitting as leader of the DUP on Thursday, just three weeks after taking up the role, amid party anger that he pressed ahead with reconstituting the Stormont Executive alongside Sinn Fein.

On Monday, Jeffrey Donaldson, who ran against Mr Poots in the party’s leadership contest, confirmed he will run to become the next leader of the DUP.

Mr Poots told Sky News: “My focus was on the Northern Ireland Protocol first and foremost because constitutionally that is what is damaging Northern Ireland.

“Our best asset at this moment in time in fighting the Protocol is actually having the Assembly.”

Asked whether he regretted nominating Mr Givan, Mr Poots said: “I regret the fallout from it. I think it was the right thing to do and it’s the right thing to do to ensure we have maximum leverage.

Ultimately it was my intention had we not got success on the Protocol… then I would have been prepared to pull Paul Givan out of that job.

“That was something which I wished to express but didn’t get the opportunity to express.”

Mr Poots was left with little alternative other than to end his brief but tumultuous tenure as leader at a heated three-hour crisis meeting of party officers at DUP headquarters in Belfast on Thursday evening.

Edwin Poots leaves the DUP headquarters in Belfast after he said he will stand down as the party leader (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

“I knew at the party officers meeting they were in a particular place, and ultimately, the majority of them hadn’t wished me to be leader in the first instance,” he said.

It comes amid a turbulent two months in the party’s history, which began with an internal heave against Mrs Foster.

Asked if he now regretted the ousting of Mrs Foster, Mr Poots replied: “Because I filled the position that Arlene held, people perhaps think I had much greater role in that than I actually had.

“There was lots going on the DUP. There was a significant issue there and 85% of the Assembly group had a particular view and that’s reflected.

“I don’t wish to make things more difficult for Arlene. She’s now moved on.”

Asked who was to blame for the meltdown in the party, Mr Poots said it would be “wrong” to blame any one individual for the heave against Mrs Foster.

“It was more a collective of opinions than individuals and I think those opinions were very widespread,” he said.

“So I think it would be wrong to apportion to any individual the ousting of Arlene Foster”.

Mr Poots also told the news channel that his family had been hurt by recent events.

“They’re hurt because they see hurt inflicted upon me,” he said.

“I would suggest to any politician to look after your family first and foremost because when everyone else moves on your family are still there.”