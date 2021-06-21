One in five Covid cases in past week linked to Delta variant, says CMO

There have been 284 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed this evening as people in their 30s are expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of August.

According to the latest figures, there are 53 Covid patients in hospital, of which 13 are in intensive care.

The number of patients in hospital is up four since yesterday while the number in ICU is down by two.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said a number of outbreaks in the last week are associated with the Delta variant.

He estimates that the variant accounts for up to 20% of cases reported in the past seven days.

The pattern of the spread is similar to what has been seen in other EU countries as well as in the UK.

The Delta variant, which was first identified in India, has been the dominant strain of the Covid-19 virus in the UK for some time now.

The UK is beginning to experience a rise in hospitalisation as a result, something health officials here are keen to avoid.

"It is really important that people who are not fully vaccinated continue to follow all public health advice," the CMO warned.

"This includes people who are waiting for their second dose of AstraZeneca."

He urged people to take the vaccine as soon as it is offered to them and to avoid crowds, limit contacts and avoid meeting indoors in the meantime.

Dr Holohan also reminded employers and employees that they should continue to work from home wherever possible.

People in their 30s expected to be fully vaccinated by end of August

A busy vaccination centre at the Cork City Hall. Picture: Dan Linehan

As of today, 35% of the population have been fully vaccinated and HSE chief Paul Reid anticipates that by the end of June, 70% will have received their first dose.

Registration opened today for those aged 38 after 47,000 people registered for a vaccine yesterday.

The HSE’s national director for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, Damien McCallion has said that people in their 20s should be fully vaccinated by the end of September if supplies arrive as anticipated.

Mr McCallion also told RTÉ radio’s News at One that people should attend for their vaccination, if possible, at the appointed day and time.

However, if they cannot make their appointment they can make an alternative appointment.

“I would encourage everyone to take their appointment when they get it. It allows us to maintain the momentum and to get as many vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Mr McCallion explained that people aged 39 downwards can register this week and they will start receiving appointments in the coming three weeks.

In the meantime any one in their 40, 50s, 60s and older who has not yet been vaccinated can still register and avail of the vaccine through their local pharmacy.

If supplies arrive as anticipated then Mr McCallion expects those in their 30s to be fully vaccinated by the end of August and those in their 20s by the end of September.

People who have had Covid will have the option to forgo the second dose, he added.

Outdoor dining issue was raised six weeks ago

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley from Western Region Divisional HQ says the section of the bylaws for outdoor seating does not cover the consumption of alcohol. Picture: Andy Gibson.

The Justice Minister is confident that outdoor dining and drinking can continue.

It is after Gardaí confirmed over the weekend that licensed premises are not legally allowed to serve alcohol in temporary seating areas.

Local authorities have set up temporary outdoor seating areas, and pubs and restaurants have bought outdoor furniture - all in a bid to support the notion of an outdoor summer.

However, Gardaí in Galway have questioned whether it is legal for alcohol to be consumed in these areas.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley from Western Region Divisional HQ says the section of the bylaws for outdoor seating does not cover the consumption of alcohol.

"I never have been a killjoy in relation to Galway city and promoting Galway city but I have a duty to uphold the law," said Chief Superintendent Curley.

He said he first raised the issue back on May 7 and flagged that it could cause problems down the line if not addressed.

Chief Superintendent Curley said the issue will not disappear once indoor dining returns as outdoor dining will most likely continue through the summer.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys has spoken to both the Garda Commissioner and Attorney General about the issue this morning.

Ms Humphreys says she has been assured Gardaí will use their discretion.

The Garda Representative Association says there is absolute confusion and want clearer guidelines so members cannot be held accountable for "impossible decisions".

Government outlines how to apply for Digital Covid Cert for international travel

Non-essential international travel will be permitted from July 19. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A Government Minister has outlined how people will be able to apply for the Digital Covid Cert to travel abroad.

It comes as the Tánaiste has confirmed the Government will be differing from public health advice in allowing non-vaccinated people to holiday abroad.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has advised people not to travel abroad if they are not vaccinated but Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says that is not going to be the government's advice this year.

Mr Varadkar said he believes it would be unfair to tell families and younger people that they cannot travel abroad this summer.

Senator Regina Doherty has said it would be reprehensible and disrespectful to young people who have not yet been offered the chance to get the vaccine to block them from getting the digital green cert.

Non-essential international travel will be permitted from July 19.

Junior Minister Ossian Smyth has explained how people will go about getting their digital green certs.

"In the case of a test certificate, you will go to an accredited laboratory and they send your certificate to you. You choose whether you want it on paper or on your phone.

"For a vaccination or recovery certificate, the HSE will email you and contact you," said Mr Smyth.

No date has been given for when applications for the certs will open.