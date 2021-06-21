Almost 10% of 25-34 year-olds intend to refuse the Covid-19 vaccine

Almost one in 10 25-34 year-olds say they will refuse to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a new poll.

Overall, the number of people who say they will not (6%), or are unsure (4%), about taking a vaccine has declined since January according to the poll by Ipsos MRBI. In January, a previous poll found 18% were unsure and 7% said they would refuse the jab.

However, Ipsos MRBI found 9% of those aged 25-34 will refuse a jab now and 12% of that age cohort say they are unsure.

The survey was conducted on behalf of the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association.

Vaccine hesitancy among the youth

Rates of vaccine hesitancy are also relatively high among the 18-24 age group with 11% of this age cohort stating they are unsure about getting the jab and 6% saying they will refuse the vaccine.

Despite the poll findings, the chief executive of the HSE, Paul Reid has expressed confidence that there will be a good “take up” of the vaccine among young people.

Surveys have indicated that there was still a strong interest in getting the vaccine among younger age groups in Ireland, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

The portal for those aged 39 opened on Sunday when over 47,000 registered, he said.

The rollout of the vaccine to date has been very positive, Mr Reid said. Last week over 340,000 vaccines were administered, with 52,000 administered on four days and 59,000 on Thursday.

Mr Reid said that the boost in supplies of the Pfizer vaccine means that the vaccination levels for this week and next week will remain strong and then return to forecast levels in July.

As of today, 35% of the population have been fully vaccinated and Mr Reid anticipates that by the end of June, 70% will have received their first dose.

On the issue of travel, Mr Reid said that apart from Government policy, there is the issue of personal risk assessment. While he appreciates that people need a break, he said the situation cannot be allowed to return to how it was last January.