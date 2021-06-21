Arrest made in connection to the killing of a man in his 60s in Dublin

A man in his 60s was fatally assaulted in Dublin last night.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the killing which took place just before midnight.

Gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the assault that occurred at the home in Carriglea View, Firhouse, Dublin 24 last night.

Emergency services attended the scene with the man pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

His body remains at the scene which is currently being preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later today.

The man who was arrested is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. In particular, they are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Carriglea View area of Firhouse yesterday evening between 11.30pm and 12.30am to contact them.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.