Pink shoes for Dublin Lord Mayor's wedding at Mansion House 

Hazel Chu shares photograph of her cream coloured sleeveless lace bodice wedding dress and shoes on social media
Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu is to marry on Sunday at the Mansion House.

Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 14:58
Sarah Slater

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu is to marry on Sunday at the Mansion House.

The Green Party councillor was forced to postpone her nuptials planned for August last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Lord Mayor, who is due to finish her year-long term as city Lord Mayor shortly, will take part in a “religious blessing” on Sunday at 3pm to her fiancé, party colleague Patrick Costello TD.

Hazel Chu’s dress and pink shoes.

Speaking on her way to a Direct Provision event in Smithfield Dublin on Saturday, Ms Chu said: “We decided to move the wedding forward due to Patrick’s father being unwell. We are all looking forward to the day and 3pm when we will be surrounded by our close family members and friends.

“The event will be taking place at the Mansion House and we will be coming outside to pose for photographs at 3.30pm.

“While we are thrilled to be getting married we are pushing the bigger event out to next year.” 

The couple had hoped to have a full wedding reception this month.

The couple’s three-year-old daughter Alex, who has been living in the 300-year-old building over the past 12 months, is expected to take part in the short ceremony.

Ms Chu, a barrister and the ninth woman to hold the office, shared a photograph of her cream coloured sleeveless lace bodice wedding dress and pink shoes to social media.

Despite saying she was taking the weekend off she insisted on attending the Smithfield event.

Lord Mayor Chu added: “The dress is not the original one I bought and it was purchased at Powerscourt (Town Centre).” 

It is not the first time a Lord Mayor married while being the capital’s first citizen.

Former Fianna Fáil councillor, Royston Brady, married Donegal native Michelle McConalogue in December 2003. They now live in Florida.

Ms Chu failed to be nominated as the Green Party candidate in next month’s Dublin Bay South by-election following former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy vacating his seat last month.

Pink shoes for Dublin Lord Mayor's wedding at Mansion House 

