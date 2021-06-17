Growth of Delta variant in Ireland not 'massively concerning' 

There are now 139 cases of the Delta variant in Ireland, up from 126 last week, according to the National Virus Reference Laboratory.

This variant — B.167.2 — originated in India and is one of four variants of concern (VOC) being watched by health authorities in Ireland and elsewhere.

British prime minister Boris Johnson earlier this week delayed the final re-opening of society by a month, citing fears about this rapidly rising cases of this variant there.

The National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL) has now identified 139 cases of the Delta variant, mostly in Dublin.

Dr Cillian de Gascun, virologist and director of the NVRL said the situation in Ireland, for now, remains different to that in the UK.

He said: “I think at present, the rate of growth is not massively concerning.”

However, he added: “But the variant still constitutes a significant risk given the state of play in the UK.”

Kappa variant

The NVRL has also identified 120 cases of the Kappa variant or B.167.1, which is another variant first identified in India but is not a variant of concern.

The Delta variant has been found to double the risk of hospitalisation compared to other variants.

But a study released earlier this week by Public Health England showed two doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines provide strong protection.

They found a similar level of protection as against the Alpha or B.117 variant which is the dominant variant in Ireland. That variant originated in the south of the UK.

They found two doses of the Pfizer vaccine is 96% effective against hospitalisation, and Oxford provides 92% protection against hospitalisation.

Up to 450,000 people in Ireland who have received their first dose of AstraZeneca are now getting their second dose at an eight-week interval instead of 12 or 16.

The change was advised due to studies showing just one dose of the 2-dose vaccines is less effective in protecting against the Delta variant compared to the shield provided by two shots when needed.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said on Wednesday all of these people will have their second dose by July 19.