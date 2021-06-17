Hiqa urges Nphet to 'take a cautious approach' to lifting restrictions on mass gatherings

Health watchdog is advising that the risk of Covid-19 transmission at large gatherings cannot be eliminated entirely, even with several protective measures in place
Fans pictured at last week's James Vincent McMorrow pilot gig to 500 fans at Dublin's Iveagh Gardens. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 14:05
Steven Heaney

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) is advising the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to “take a cautious approach” to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on mass gatherings.

As part of a new submission to health officials, Hiqa said decisions on any further easing should be made with proper consideration of community infection rates, levels of vaccination coverage, the risk posed by variants of concern like the Delta variant, and the current capacity of the country’s healthcare system.

To illustrate its advice, the authority provided Nphet with a summary of 11 different studies on the effectiveness of measures aimed at reducing the risk of Covid-19 transmission at large gatherings.

Hiqa said the summary clearly shows that, while a broad range of public health measures can reduce the risk of transmission, they cannot eliminate it entirely, and that this should be made clear to potential attendees at higher risk from Covid-19.

"Not every mass gathering carries the same risk," said Hiqa’s deputy chief executive and director of health technology assessment, Dr Máirín Ryan.

While no event is risk-free, high occupancy indoor events with reduced use of face masks, prolonged contact and poor ventilation pose the highest risk of transmission.

Dr Ryan said any organised gathering should involve a shorter duration, outdoor seating where possible, and significantly reduced capacity.

For its submission, Hiqa reviewed the current public health guidance of 22 other countries and two international agencies that have begun to ease restrictions on mass gatherings. 

It noted the speed and triggers to the easing restrictions varied considerably from country to country. 

Hiqa published its advice to Nphet on Thursday afternoon. File picture: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Hiqa published its advice to Nphet on Thursday afternoon. File picture: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

For example, 12 countries carried out testing before an event, with some requiring a negative PCR test result in the days beforehand, and others relying on on-site antigen testing on the day of the event.

Hiqa believes the several pilot events recently announced for locations around the country over the coming weeks will provide valuable opportunities to assess the public health impact of mass gatherings in an Irish context. 

Dr Ryan said when planning such events, risk assessments should be conducted in advance, and public health measures such as physical distancing, adequate ventilation, hand hygiene and the use of face masks should all be implemented throughout. 

Particular attention should also be paid to transport to and from these events, as well as socialising before and after, Hiqa said. 

