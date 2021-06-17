Covid vaccine portal for 35-39 age group opens from Sunday

People aged between 35 and 39-years old can register for their Covid-19 vaccine from Sunday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.
In a post on Twitter, Mr Donnelly said: "Delighted to announce for some of you under 40s - the registration for a Covid-19 vaccine will open to those aged 35-39 on Sunday.
"Starting with those age 39, 38 on Monday and so on."
The Government says more than 300,000 people are currently being vaccinated every week.
Due to the recent cyberattack on the HSE, up-to-date vaccination statistics are no longer available.
However, vaccinations for those aged 40 to 69 are continuing across the country.
Earlier this week, more than 1,000 pharmacists began playing their part in the country’s vaccination programme by starting to administer Covid-19 jabs.
The commencement of vaccinations at pharmacies could see the rollout pick up even more pace, given around 85% of the population lives within 5km of a pharmacy — much higher than the percentage that lives within range of a GP.