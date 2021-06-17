Tributes paid to Detective Garda Colm Horkan on one-year anniversary of his death

Tributes have been paid to slain Detective Garda Colm Horkan on the first anniversary of his death today.

Mr Horkan, 49, had been a member of An Garda Síochána for 24 years. He was shot dead on June 17 while responding to an incident in Roscommon.

One of seven children, Colm Horkan was known and admired in both Roscommon, where he spent much of his career, and Mayo, where he grew up.

'One of a kind'

In a statement, Mr Horkan's family said he "would leave a lasting impression in any room or place."

"He attended every party and function that was being held, always dressed impeccably and had a word for everyone in a quiet unassuming way," the family said.

"For the many people who knew Colm and those of you who didn’t, his infectious smile would brighten up any occasion."

The family said Colm loved his job and wore the uniform with great pride while serving the community.

He was kind, thoughtful and a selflessly loyal gentleman to all he encountered both on a personal and professional level.

They said Colm was "one of a kind," and that his life "was ended before his time."

"Sadly, we never got the opportunity to say goodbye and to tell him how much we dearly loved him.

"Life will never be the same without Colm."

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said today would be "a very sad and difficult day for Colm’s family and friends, his colleagues, the local community, and An Garda Síochána."

"Colm was the epitome of what all of us in An Garda Síochána should aspire to be – professional, hard-working, supportive, community-focused, and brave.

"Colm will never be forgotten."

Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence and Former Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said Detective Horkan would be in his thoughts today.

"Family, loved one and colleagues in An Garda Síochána in our thoughts and on our minds today on the first anniversary of the tragic death of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Castlerea," Mr Flanagan said.

“May he rest in everlasting peace.”

General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) Antoinette Cunningham also paid tribute.

⚫️ Died in the Line of Duty ⚫️

◾️ Remembering Detective Garda Colm Horkan

◾️ All of us in @agsiireland remember Detective Garda Colm Horkan today on his 1st anniversary

◾️We think of the Horkan family and all Colm’s @gardarep friends and colleagues #lestweforget pic.twitter.com/lmFcSQZpAC — AGSI (@AGSI_Ireland) June 17, 2021

"Thinking of the Horkan family on this 1st anniversary of Det Garda Colm Horkan killed in the line of duty on this night last year as he went to assist his ⁦garda ⁦AGSI colleagues.

"thoughts and prayers are with you all."

A passionate sports fan, Colm played Under-21 football for Mayo from 1989 - 1990.

He was also part of the Charlestown team which won Mayo and Connacht senior club titles in 2001. He later formed part of the club’s management team during another senior title-winning year in 2009.

Mr Horkan was also heavily involved in charity work throughout his life, helping to raise funds for local GAA clubs, mental health charities and the Mater Foundation.

Killed in the line of duty

Det Gda Horkan was shot dead on June 17 last year while responding to an incident on the main street of Castlerea, Roscommon.

He had transferred to Castlerea from Ballaghaderreen only a few weeks before his death.

A 44-year-old man accused of murdering Colm Horkan in a shooting in Roscommon last June will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin in June next year.

Colm Horkan was the 89th and most recent member of An Garda Síochána killed in the line of duty since the establishment of the force in 1922.