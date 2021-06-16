Two teens killed in separate incidents

The incidents occurred this afternoon in counties Dublin and Waterford.
Two teens killed in separate incidents

Picture: Denis Minihane.

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 23:34
Michelle McGlynn

Two teenagers have lost their lives following separate incidents in Dublin and Waterford.

A teenage boy has been killed in a workplace incident in Dungarvan this afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority have been notified and Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the coroner.

In Dublin, it has been reported that a 15-year-old girl was injured at an equestrian centre during an exercise event.

She was taken to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin where she later died.

