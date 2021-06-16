Two teens killed in separate incidents

Two teenagers have lost their lives following separate incidents in Dublin and Waterford.
A teenage boy has been killed in a workplace incident in Dungarvan this afternoon.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Health and Safety Authority have been notified and Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the coroner.
In Dublin, it has been reported that a 15-year-old girl was injured at an equestrian centre during an exercise event.
She was taken to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin where she later died.