Gardaí investigating death of boy, 9, in Donegal

The young boy's remains have been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post mortem
The child's identity has not been released by gardaí. File photo: Dan Linehan

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 14:14
Stephen Maguire

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the death of a child in Co. Donegal.

The nine-year-old was found unresponsive in a house in the St Johnston area last night and was then pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The young boy's remains were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out.

The child's identity has not been released by gardaí.

A Garda spokesperson said "Gardaí received a report of the death of male child, 9 years, that occurred at a house in the St. Johnston area of Donegal on 14/06/2021.

"The child was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive.

"He has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital where a post mortem will take place, the results of which will determine the course of any further investigation."

