Homophobic graffiti spray-painted near Dublin's PantiBar

The graffiti was painted onto 66 & 67 Strand Street Great in Dublin's north city area, just a few doors away from the iconic LGBTQ+ venue on Capel Street.
The graffiti was painted onto 66 & 67 Strand Street Great in Dublin's north city area, just a few doors away from PantiBar on Capel Street.

Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 13:01
Greg Murphy

Homophobic graffiti has been painted on a building close to PantiBar in Dublin's city centre.

On Twitter, the bar's owner, Panti Bliss aka Rory O'Neill, says it happened during the night.

O'Neill posted an image of the graffiti which shows the words "pedo bar" spray-painted on the wall of a building with an arrow pointed in the direction of the iconic LGBTQ+ venue.

The building houses Dublin's Etsy offices.

 

O'Neill confirmed on Twitter that the graffiti is already in the process of being removed.

The vandalism has been condemned as "sickening" by local representative Ray McAdam.

The Fine Gael councillor says he will raise the issue at a city council meeting and will look for it to be removed as soon as possible.

